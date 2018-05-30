French Open 2018: Cameron Norrie fights back against Lucas Pouille

Cameron Norrie called for the doctor during the second-round match

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number three Cameron Norrie must return on Thursday to see if he can fight back and stun leading home hope Lucas Pouille in the second round of the French Open.

Norrie, 22, trailed 6-2 6-4 5-7 when the players were forced off Court Philippe Chatrier at 21:42 local time in Paris because of fading light.

The match, scheduled fifth on the main show court, did not start until 19:54.

Pouille, seeded 15th, looked set to earn a quick win before Norrie rallied.

The world number 85 struggled in the opening two sets as Pouille's greater pedigree shone through but, just as the Frenchman looked on course to complete victory before darkness fell, Norrie recovered in front of a sparse crowd on Chatrier.

Pouille's supreme service game did not allow Norrie a single break opportunity in the opening set, but the Briton missed two chances in the second as he showed signs of recovery.

Both players had seemingly questioned whether the light was good enough to continue earlier in the match, while Norrie also called on the doctor for what appeared to be an illness.

However, with Pouille hoping for victory and Norrie improving, they carried on in the hope of finishing the third set.

Norrie took the advantage by converting his first break point for 4-3, serving out to ensure the match - as seemed likely when they came on court - would resume on Thursday.

Norrie will be one of three Britons playing in the singles on Thursday, with Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson also in second-round action.

British number two Watson faces Belgium's 16th seed Elise Mertens at 10:00 BST on court three, with Britain's leading man Edmund, seeded 16th, meeting Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on the same court once his compatriot's match finishes.