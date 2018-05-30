French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov both through in five sets

Alexander Zverev has won 32 matches this season, more than any other male player

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland-Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were both taken to five sets in their second-round French Open victories.

Germany's Zverev, who is seeded second but yet to advance beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam, overcame Serbia's world number 60 Dusan Lajovic 2-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 6-2 in Paris.

Fourth seed Dimitrov came through 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 4-6 6-4 10-8 against 21-year-old American Jared Donaldson.

Their match lasted four hours and 19 minutes, and featured 346 points.

Zverev advances to a meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in the third round, while Dimitrov will play Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco.

Meanwhile, Japan's Kei Nishikori - who is playing in his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2017 following a wrist injury - also came through in five sets, seeing off France's Benoit Paire 6-3 2-6 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Seeded 19th, Nishikori's victory takes some revenge for Paire's five-set victory in 2015 US Open.