French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Jaume Munar to reach third round

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Novak Djokovic secured his place in the third round of the French Open with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar.

The former world number one, 31, was given a stern workout by 21-year-old Munar despite victory in straight sets.

Djokovic, seeded 20th at Roland Garros, squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set but came through a tie-break.

Munar did not give the Serb any respite in the next two sets although Djokovic's superiority eventually told.

Djokovic slowly regaining confidence

Djokovic has struggled to rediscover his best form following a return to the court after elbow surgery in January.

This year he has twice lost to players ranked outside the world's top 100 in ATP tournaments and has not won a Grand Slam since the 2016 French Open.

Munar, ranked 155th in the world, fought back in the first set but the more experienced Djokovic kept his composure to emphatically close out the tie-break 7-1.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, said his confidence had been knocked since his return and was a little scrappy in the second set.

However, he showed flashes of his best in an entertaining final set to see off a spirited effort from Munar in two hours and 19 minutes.

Djokovic will face 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round after the Spaniard's 6-4 7-5 6-3 win over Santiago Giraldo of Colombia.