French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beats Svetlana Kuznetsova in first round

Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Third seed Garbine Muguruza won a tricky encounter with Svetlana Kuznetsova in a French Open first-round match between two former champions.

After a 90-minute rain interruption at 5-5 in the first set, Wimbledon winner Muguruza triumphed 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.

Kuznetsova of Russia, who won the title in 2009, pushed the Spaniard hard but was undone by the 2016 champion's attacks at the net.

Day three features other ex-champions Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.