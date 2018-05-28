BBC Sport - French Open: Marco Trungelliti's epic journey from Barcelona pays off
Player's epic journey pays off at French Open
Argentina's Marco Trungelliti made a late dash from Barcelona to Paris to take on Bernard Tomic in the French Open and was rewarded as he beat the Australian to make it to round two.
Trungelliti was handed a lucky loser spot on Sunday and drove for 10 hours with his family to get back to Paris to take on Tomic in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday morning.
And the fairytale continued as he earned a 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 victory over the Australian qualifier, who has been ranked as high as 17th and reached the 2011 Wimbledon quarter-finals.
