French Open 2018: Heather Watson eases into second round with win over Oceane Dodin

Heather Watson took one hour and three minutes to beat Oceane Dodin (right)

Heather Watson reached the French Open second round after a confidence-boosting victory over Oceane Dodin.

The British number two had only won once this year before Roland Garros, but was impressive in a 6-3 6-0 win.

Watson's strong service game pinned her French opponent back before she ran away with the match as Dodin wilted.

Belgium's 16th seed Elise Martens or American Varvara Lepchenko stand in the way of the 26-year-old's bid to reach the third round for the first time.

Watson said in the build-up to the second Grand Slam of the year that she had not paid attention to eight successive defeats, saying she was only hearing of the run through social media.

That sequence ended with a victory in Nuremberg last week, with Watson saying before her opener against Dodin that she felt she was "not playing badly but things are not clicking".

With a vociferous British backing behind her, despite playing against a home player, Watson's words rang true as she produced her finest performance of the year.

Watson, now ranked 80th in the world, lost her opening serve to trail 2-0 but fought back strongly to take the first set in 34 minutes.

She sensed Dodin's vulnerability as the world number 139 refused to change her wild-hitting approach, taking the momentum into a second set where she swept her opponent off court.

The only minor blip came in what proved to the final game, missing five match points - and staving off four break points - in an agonisingly long deuce.

But with rain starting to fall in Paris, she saw the job through to become the second Briton - after Cameron Norrie in the men's draw - to reach round two.

Analysis

Dom Inglot, British Davis Cup player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Heather should be really proud of herself.

She stuck in there. It came down to first-serve percentage.

When she settled down, she played really good, was so composed and read the game well.

She did a great job of forcing Dodin to go for too much and took advantage of her weakness of her movement.