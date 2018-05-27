French Open 2018: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from match against Bernard Tomic

Nick Kyrgios, pictured here at Miami in March, has been struggling with an elbow injury this year

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Australian Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open with an elbow injury that has disrupted his season.

He had been scheduled to face former doubles partner and ex-Davis Cup team-mate Bernard Tomic in an intriguing first-round meeting at Roland Garros.

Kyrgios had not played a singles match in nearly two months and said he and his team had decided it was "too risky" to potentially play five sets on clay.

"I've worked hard to be ready. But I literally ran out of time," he said.

The 23-year-old won a doubles title on Saturday at the Lyon Open alongside American Jack Sock.

His withdrawal from the French Open means there will be eight lucky losers in the men's singles first round, including Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, who earlier lost to fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.