French Open 2018: Grigor Dimitrov beats lucky loser Mohammed Safwat

Grigor Dimitrov has won eight ATP titles but is searching for his first Grand Slam trophy

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov reached the French Open second round by beating Egyptian lucky loser Mohamed Safwat.

World number 182 Safwat lost in the final round of qualifying in Paris.

But the 27-year-old ended up making his Grand Slam main draw debut as a late replacement for Serb Viktor Troicki, who pulled out through injury.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, who found out about the change of opponent 20 minutes before the match, came through 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Safwat, the first Egyptian man to compete at a Grand Slam since 1996, quickly went a set and 4-1 down on Philippe Chatrier.

But after a medical timeout for treatment on blisters, he earned his first break of serve and also staved off four break points in the third.

Dimitrov, who won the end-of-season ATP finals title last year, made his experience count and breezed through a third set tie-break to progress to the second round for the fourth time.