From the section

Thiem was the top seed for the tournament in Lyon

World number eight Dominic Thiem completed his preparations for the French Open with victory in the Lyon Open final.

The Austrian, who is the seventh seed at Roland Garros, beat France's Gilles Simon 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

The win was Thiem's 200th career victory and gives him his 10th ATP title.

The 24-year-old will face qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the opening round in Paris.