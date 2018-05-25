Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie beaten by Gilles Simon in semi-final

Cameron Norrie let slip two set points in the second set tie-break as Gilles Simon won

Britain's Cameron Norrie failed to make the final of the Lyon Open after a 6-1 7-6 (8-6) defeat by experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Norrie, 22, had claimed the biggest win of his career by beating world number 10 John Isner in the quarter-finals.

But the world number 102 was beaten in straight sets on the clay-court by 75th-ranked Simon.

Norrie struggled with his serve in the first, but took the second to a tie-break before blowing two set points.

Simon will face Serbia's Dusan Lajovic or top seed Dominic Thiem in the final.

British number three Norrie is expected to rise up the rankings after a positive week in France, reach a ranking of 85 as he enters the French Open next week.

He had never played a professional match on red clay until he featured in the Davis Cup in February.

But after a first set in which he lost his serve three times, the left-hander fought his way back into the semi-final.

The second set played out without a single break of serve as Norrie matched home favourite Simon, before the match slipped away in the tie-break.

Elsewhere, James Ward is through to the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger Tour in Loughborough after Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili retired in the second set with the Briton leading 7-5 5-4.