Nicolas Kicker: World number 84 found guilty of match-fixing offences

Kicker is a clay expert and reached the second round of the 2017 French Open

World number 84 Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing offences.

Argentine Kicker - who has won 10 singles titles on the ITF Tour - contrived the outcome of two matches at ATP Challenger tournaments in 2015.

Kicker, 25, has also been found guilty of failing to report a "corrupt approach".

He cannot enter or compete in any professional tennis event as he awaits his sanction, which will be handed to him at a later date.

Kicker achieved a career-high ranking of 78 in June 2017, and reached the third round of the Australian Open in January.

He first committed a match-fixing offence at a tournament in Padova, Italy, in June 2015, before committing a second in Barranquilla, Colombia, three months later.