Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie beats John Isner to reach first ATP semi-final

Norrie has never reached an ATP semi-final before

Britain's Cameron Norrie claimed the biggest win of his career with victory over world number 10 John Isner in the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open.

Norrie, 22, ranked 102 in the world, overcame the second seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

He will play Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin or Frenchman Gilles Simon in the clay-court event's last four.

Norrie had never played a professional match on red clay until he featured in the Davis Cup in February.

His display in that match against Spain saw him secure a victory over Roberto Bautista Agut and prompted former Great Britain captain John Lloyd to call it "one of the most impressive debuts of all time".

Since then he has improved his world ranking and he will now move into the world's top-100 at an expected 85.

Norrie is yet to drop a set at the event, where top-seed Dominic Thiem is the only seed left in the draw.

The Austrian plays his quarter-final against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia Lopez on Thursday afternoon.