Nuremberg Cup: Heather Watson loses in second round

Watson ended her four-month WTA Tour singles losing streak with victory over Kateryna Bondarenko at the Nuremberg Cup

Heather Watson's run at the Nuremberg Cup came to an end with a straight-sets defeat in round two to a qualifier ranked 117 places below her.

The Briton lost 6-3 6-3 to world number 203 Fanny Stollar from Hungary.

Watson lost her opening service game but although she broke back, she was broken again as Stoller, 19, made it 5-3 and then took the opening set.

Watson then dropped her serve twice in the second set to trail 4-1 and was unable to break back.

Meanwhile, in the opening round of qualifying for the French Open, Britain's Katie Boulter pushed seventh-seed Mariana Duque-Marino all the way before the Colombian went through 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

Eugenie Bouchard, the 2014 French Open semi-finalist who has dropped down to 167th in the world, retired injured from her match against Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic with the Canadian trailing 0-6 1-2.

But 2010 champion, Francesca Schiavone, is still in with a chance of making the main draw after the 37-year-old Italian, now ranked 265, defeated Bouchard's compatriot Carol Zhao 6-4 3-6 6-3.