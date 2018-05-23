Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie reaches quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie is set to improve on his career-high ranking

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open with a second straight-set win in a row.

The 22-year-old, ranked 102 in the world, beat Germany's Maximilian Marterer, the world number 69, 6-1 6-4.

The British number three will next face either big-serving American John Isner, the tournament's second seed, or Romania's Radu Albot.

Norrie controlled the opening set and earned the break in the second, sealing the win with his first match point.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired