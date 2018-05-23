Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie reaches quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie is set to improve on his career-high ranking

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open with a second straight-set win in a row.

The 22-year-old, ranked 102 in the world, beat Germany's Maximilian Marterer, the world number 69, 6-1 6-4.

The British number three will next face either big-serving American John Isner, the tournament's second seed, or Romania's Radu Albot.

Norrie controlled the opening set and earned the break in the second, sealing the win with his first match point.