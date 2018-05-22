Dan Evans wins in first round of Loughborough ATP Challenger

Dan Evans was previously ranked as high as 41st in the world

Britain's Dan Evans reached the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Loughborough as he continues his comeback from a 12-month drugs ban.

The 27-year-old beat second seed Max Purcell 6-4 6-2 in the first round.

Evans is playing his second tournament since being suspended after testing positive for cocaine in April 2017.

Elsewhere, British number four Liam Broady lost in the first round of French Open qualifying, going down 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-4) to Czech Zdenek Kolar.

Evans lost in the first round of the Glasgow Trophy last month and has already won three qualifying matches in Loughborough to reach the main draw.

Evans is currently ranked 1,194th in the world, having reached a career high of 41 in 2017.