Italian Open: Elina Svitolina beats Simona Halep in Rome final

Elina Svitolina dropped just one set during the Italian Open

Elina Svitolina thrashed world number one Simona Halep 6-0 6-4 to win a second consecutive Italian Open.

In a rematch of last year's final, the Ukrainian dominated from the start in Rome and took the first set without losing a game in just 19 minutes.

Romanian Halep, 26, received some stern words from coach Darren Cahill at 5-0 down and improved in the second set.

But 23-year-old world number four Svitolina maintained the upper hand as she powered to a comfortable win.

Halep, who also had a medical time out in the second set, was a set and 5-1 down to Svitolina at last year's French Open before winning - but there was no comeback this time around.

There were signs of her quality when she held serve in the ninth game of the second set - only for Svitolina to keep her nerve and successfully close out the match.