BBC Sport - Italian Open: Karolina Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after defeat

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova is likely to be fined after attacking the umpire's chair with her racquet, after a controversial defeat by Greece's Maria Sakkari at the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Available in the UK only.

READ MORE: Konta through as Pliskova attacks umpire's chair

Top videos

Video

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974

Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies seal title with 2-0 win at Bristol City

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired