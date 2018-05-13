Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev defeats Dominic Thiem for third Masters title

It is a second title of the year for Alexander Zverev after success in the Bavarian Championships earlier this month

World number three Alexander Zverev won his third Masters title by beating Dominic Thiem in the final of the Madrid Open.

The 21-year-old German, who did not drop a set in the tournament, broke early in both sets to win 6-4 6-4.

Austrian world number seven Thiem, who reached the final last year, had beaten Rafa Nadal on his way to the decider.

But Zverev comfortably controlled both sets with a greater range of shots as Thiem struggled to exert himself.

Zverev broke in the opening game of the match with what turned out to be the only break point opportunity of the set.

Although he was given a moment of concern when he trailed 0-30 when serving for the first set, he quickly reasserted his dominance by winning five of the next six points.

Thiem, who had won four of the pair's five previous meetings, again found himself in trouble at the start of the second set with Zverev once again breaking him in the first game.

In his next service game, the Austrian dug deep to win four points in a row from 15-40 to avoid going a double break down, but he was unable to threaten the Zverev serve.

The German looked confident as he sealed victory with the first of his two Championship points to continue his preparation for the French Open, which starts on 27 May.