Madrid Open: Dominic Thiem reaches second final with victory over Kevin Anderson

From the section

Dominic Thiem lost to Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open final in 2017 but has a chance to make amends on Sunday

Dominic Thiem defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets to reach the Madrid Open final for the second year in succession.

The 24-year-old Austrian hit 16 winners en route to a 6-4 6-2 victory over his South African opponent.

Fifth seed Thiem had ended Rafael Nadal's 21-match unbeaten run on clay in the quarter-finals.

He will play the winner of the semi-final between Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Thiem - who is chasing his first Masters title - lost in straight sets to Spaniard Nadal in the final 12 months ago.