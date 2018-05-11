Madrid Open: Kyle Edmund beaten by Denis Shapovalov in quarter-finals

British number one Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals by Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The world number 22 lost 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 against the 19-year-old Canadian.

Edmund, 23, saved a match point in the second set but Shapovalov came through the decider after clinching an early break of serve on the Madrid clay.

The Briton was appearing in his first Masters 1,000 quarter-final and remains on course to break into the world's top 20 for the first time.

