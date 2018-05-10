Madrid Open: Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16

Edmund will move into the world's top 20 for the first time after the Madrid Open

British number one Kyle Edmund backed up his win over Novak Djokovic with a stylish victory over world number 10 David Goffin at the Madrid Open.

Edmund, 23, overpowered the Belgian to win 6-3 6-3 in the third round and ensure he will climb into the world's top 20 for the first time.

The Yorkshireman, currently ranked at 22, won in just an hour and 12 minutes.

Edmund will face the winner of an all-Canadian clash between Milos Raonic or Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals.

Spain's top seed Rafael Nadal also plays later on Thursday, when he meets Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Less than 24 hours after beating 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, Edmund took another impressive scalp to reach his first Masters 1,000 quarter-final.

He showed his intent by breaking Goffin's serve in the opening game of the match before taking it again for a 5-3 lead, and he then took his third set point with a trademark thumping forehand.

After saving two break points in the opening game of the second set, Edmund continued to dominate as a strong first serve backed up that powerful forehand.

Goffin lost his serve again to trail 4-2 and, after missing a match point on Goffin's serve, Edmund served out for only his second career win against a top-10 opponent.

"I managed my game very well," Edmund said. "My game is better the better I manage it and pick the moments not to be aggressive.

"If I don't pull the trigger too often then I play well.

"It's about being controlled and relaxed and not worrying too much. Goffin is a top player so I'm very pleased."