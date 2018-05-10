Eastbourne: Simona Halep to play Nature Valley International before Wimbledon

World number one Simona Halep has announced she will play at Eastbourne this summer as part of her grass-court preparations before Wimbledon.

The Romanian, 26, is set to join world number two Caroline Wozniacki at the south-coast event, which will be broadcast across the BBC next month.

British number one Johanna Konta, now ranked 23rd, will also play.

"The depth of draw it attracts every year makes it the perfect lead-up event to Wimbledon," said Halep.

The Nature Valley International at Eastbourne is a combined WTA and ATP tournament, which takes place between 22-30 June.

The BBC will have extensive live and free-to-air coverage across TV, radio and online.

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova beat Wozniacki to win the women's title last year, while 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic won the men's final.

