Wimbledon: Andy Murray doing 'everything he can' to be fit - Judy Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year
Murray has slipped to 39 in the world rankings having not played competitively since Wimbledon last year

Andy Murray is doing "everything he can" to return from injury in time for Wimbledon, says his mother Judy.

The former world number one, a two-time champion at the All England Club, has not played competitively since last year's championships.

The 30-year-old Scot underwent hip surgery in January.

"His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen," Judy Murray told the Victoria Derbyshire show.

"I'm sure when he's got some news he will share that."

Doubts had emerged this week about Murray's return, with news that he is unlikely to feature in a tournament at Loughborough this month.

The first event Murray has publicly committed to is the grass court tournament in Rosmalen in the Netherlands, from 11 to 17 June.

"The strength and depth of men's tennis is so great that I don't think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100%," said Judy, adding that it had been "a long, frustrating lay-off" for her youngest son.

Asked if she had any fears about her son's career being over, Judy dismissed the notion, saying: "I don't think so; he's still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired