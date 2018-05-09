Madrid Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund beats Novak Djokovic

Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund is currently ranked 22nd in the world but will now reach the top 20 for the first time

British number one Kyle Edmund beat 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in three sets to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Edmund, 23, beat the 30-year-old Serb 6-3 2-6 6-3 in one hour, 40 minutes and will now climb into the world's top 20.

He will play David Goffin in the next round after the Belgian's 7-5 6-3 win over Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

"It was a great experience to beat Novak, he is a legend of the game," Edmund told Sky Sports.

"It's time to try and beat these guys and I was pleased how I managed my game."

The pair traded breaks to begin the match before a double fault by Djokovic, currently ranked 12th in the world, handed Edmund the initiative.

The Briton closed out the first set but a scrappy second, with Edmund hitting 10 unforced errors to Djokovic's three, allowed the former world number one to force a decider.

After breaking the two-time Madrid champion in the third, Edmund saved three break points before serving out the final set to progress.

