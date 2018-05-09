Madrid Open: Simona Halep beats Kristyna Pliskova to reach quarter-finals

Simona Halep has won the past two editions of the Madrid Open

World number one Simona Halep registered a straightforward win over Czech Kristyna Pliskova to reach the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

The Romanian beat world number 94 Pliskova 6-1 6-4.

Defending champion Halep saved all five of the break points she faced against her inconsistent opponent.

She will face either sixth seed Karolina Pliskova - twin sister of Kristyna - or American Sloane Stephens in the round of 16.

Halep won five consecutive games as she sped through the first set in 29 minutes.

Pliskova produced a better second set, forcing Halep to move around the court, but she could not maintain any pressure.

She finished with 32 unforced errors to Halep's 13 as her opponent closed out victory in 77 minutes.