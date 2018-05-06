Estoril Open: Kyle Edmund & Cameron Norrie win first ATP doubles title

Kyle Edmund is the British number one

Britain's Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie claimed the first ATP Tour doubles title of their careers by winning the Estoril Open.

The pair beat New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 6-4 6-2.

The British number one and three respectively had not dropped a set on their way to the final in Portugal.

World number 23, Edmund had lost in the quarter-finals of the singles event, while Norrie, ranked 103rd, lost in the last 16.