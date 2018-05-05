Kyle Edmund and fellow Briton Cameron Norrie through to Estoril doubles final

Britain's Kyle Edmund
British number one Edmund is 23rd in the world singles rankings

British pair Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie reached the final of the Estoril Open doubles with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win over Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa.

Edmund, who lost to Portugal's Sousa on Friday in the quarter-finals of the singles, and world 103 Norrie secured victory in one hour and 19 minutes.

In Sunday's final they will play Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and New Zealander Artem Sitak.

They beat Britain's Joe Salisbury and Frenchman Jonathan Eysseric 7-5 6-3.

