Estoril Open: Kyle Edmund beaten in quarter-finals by Joao Sousa

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Britain's Kyle Edmund reached his first ATP final in Marrakesh in April

British number one Kyle Edmund is out of the Estoril Open after losing in the quarter-finals to Joao Sousa.

Edmund, ranked 23rd in the world, was beaten 6-3 1-6 6-0 by the Portuguese world number 68 in 88 minutes.

The two will meet again on Saturday, however, when Edmund and Cameron Norrie play Sousa and Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in the men's doubles semi-finals.

Sousa will go on to play Greek world number 44 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles semi-finals in Portugal

