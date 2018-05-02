Estoril Open: Kyle Edmund beats Alex de Minaur to reach quarter-final

From the section

Edmund replaced the injured Andy Murray as British number one in March

British number one Kyle Edmund progressed to the quarter-finals of the Estoril Open with a straight-set win over teenage wildcard Alex de Minaur.

The 23-year-old Edmund, seeded third at the clay-court event, won 6-2 7-5 against the Australian.

The world number 23 will play Joao Sousa or Pedro Sousa in the last eight.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie will play Spanish world number 77 Roberto Carballes Baena in the last 16 on Thursday.

Norrie, ranked 103rd in the world, knocked sixth seed Robin Haase out in the first round on Tuesday.