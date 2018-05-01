Wimbledon 2018: Prize money increases to £34m

Roger Federer with his trophy after winning his eighth Wimbledon singles title last year
Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon singles title last year

The Wimbledon singles champions will win £2.25m this year with organisers announcing the total prize pot will increase by 7.6% to £34m.

Last year's winners Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza took home £2.2m from the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The total prize money is more than the 55m Australian dollars (£30m) offered by the Australian Open in January but slightly less than the French Open (£34.5m), starting later this month.

Wimbledon runs from 2 to 15 July.

