Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona Open title

Nadal will also seek an 11th French Open title on the clay at Roland Garros this year

World number one Rafael Nadal produced an imperious display to win his 11th Barcelona Open title with a 6-2 6-1 win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, who won his 400th clay-court match to reach the final, claimed two breaks to take the first set in 40 minutes against the 19-year-old.

World number 63 Tsitsipas, playing the Spaniard for the first time, succumbed in 77 minutes.

Nadal has won 19 successive matches, and 46 consecutive sets, on clay.

This was his 55th title on clay - and 77th overall - in his illustrious career.