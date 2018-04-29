Stuttgart Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Coco Vandeweghe to claim title

Karolina Pliskova is a former world number one and reached the final of the 2016 US Open

Karolina Pliskova claimed her 10th WTA title with a straight-set victory over Coco Vandeweghe at the Stuttgart Open.

The Czech fifth seed registered a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over American Vandeweghe, who is ranked 16th in the world.

Wildcard Vandeweghe received a medical timeout after falling and injuring her hand at the start of the second set.

She matched her opponent's powerful groundstrokes but Pliskova struck 11 aces as she went on to claim her first title of the year.

Vandeweghe, who beat three top-10 players on the way to her first clay-court final, was left in tears after the match.