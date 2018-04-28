Coco Vandeweghe beats Caroline Garcia to reach Stuttgart final

  • From the section Tennis
Coco Vandeweghe in semi-final action
Vandeweghe also saw off defending champion Laura Siegemund earlier in the event

World number 16 Coco Vandeweghe reached her maiden WTA singles final on clay with a 6-4 6-2 win over sixth seed Caroline Garcia in the Stuttgart Open.

The 26-year-old American recorded a straight sets win over world number one Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, and beat France's Garcia in 76 minutes.

Vandeweghe has won two WTA titles, both in the Netherlands on grass courts.

She will face either fifth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Sunday's final.

Vandeweghe is the first American to reach a WTA final in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005

