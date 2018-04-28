Dan Evans: Briton wins on return from drugs ban in Glasgow

Dan Evans
Britain's Dan Evans was previously ranked as high as 41st in the world

Britain's Dan Evans made a winning return from a drugs ban with victory in round one of qualifying for next week's ATP Challenger Tour event in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old, who was suspended for 12 months after testing positive for cocaine last April, beat compatriot Ed Corrie 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

He saved a set point in the second-set tie-break before closing out victory.

The former British number two will re-enter the world rankings if he beats Ireland's Sam's Barry on Sunday.

Evans was given a wildcard for the qualifiers by the Lawn Tennis Association.

