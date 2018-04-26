Queen's 2018: Juan Martin del Potro to play Fever-Tree Championships

  • From the section Tennis
Juan Martin del Potro
Juan Martin del Potro has won two ATP titles in 2018

Juan Martin del Potro has joined the line-up for the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

It means four of the world's top six players will feature at the Wimbledon warm-up, which runs from 18-24 June.

Argentina's Del Potro, 29, joins world number one Rafael Nadal on the bill, along with Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov.

The tournament will also be five-time winner Andy Murray's second appearance on his comeback from a hip injury.

British number one Kyle Edmund will compete for a fourth time along with defending champion Feliciano Lopez.

Former US Open champion Del Potro moved up to sixth in the world rankings after winning 15 matches in a row on his way to successive titles in Acapulco and Indian Wells last month. Dimitrov is fifth and Cilic fourth in the rankings.

"This year has been a very good start for me and I would love to continue playing my best tennis on grass," said Del Potro, a former quarter-finalist at Queen's.

"It is always a very strong player-field, so I am excited to start my grass season at this amazing tournament.'

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC television, radio and online.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Lopez overcomes Cilic for Queen's title

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired