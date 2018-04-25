Andy Murray to sit out new Glasgow ATP Challenger event

Andy Murray has not played competitively since Wimbledon in July

Andy Murray has decided not to launch his comeback to tennis following injury in Glasgow next week.

He was considering playing in the new ATP Challenger event in Scotstoun, which gets under way on Sunday.

But the former world number one has opted to continue his recovery from hip surgery away from the match court.

The next confirmed tournament in Murray's schedule is the Rosmalen grass-court event, the Libema Open, in Netherlands in May.

That comes before the tournament at Queen's Club that immediately precedes Wimbledon.

Murray does, however, also have an option to play a Challenger event in Loughborough next month.

Although the 30-year-old's name is among the entries for the French Open, it is understood the former Roland Garros finalist will not be playing in Paris or at any other tournament in the current clay-court swing.

Murray last played competitively at Wimbledon, the scene of two tournament triumphs, in July.

Several other Scots are expected to play in Glasgow, including Murray's protégé, Aidan McHugh, who is in the former world number one's management stable.

Details of the final entry list, including wild cards, will be released later on Wednesday.