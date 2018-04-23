Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik expecting first child

Sania Mirza (right) won the Wimbledon ladies' doubles alongside Martina Hingis in 2015

Grand Slam-winning Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child.

Mirza, 31, broke the news on her social media accounts with an image of a baby vest and a feeding bottle between two T-shirts bearing her and Malik's names.

Mirza has won six Grand Slam doubles titles, including the 2015 Wimbledon ladies' doubles with Martina Hingis.

She has not yet said if she will return to action after her pregnancy.

Her most recent appearance on the WTA Tour came at the China Open in Beijing in September. She has not played since because of a knee injury.

In 2005, she became the first Indian player to win a WTA tournament singles title and in 2015 the first Indian woman to top the world doubles rankings.

She is one of the biggest stars in Indian sport and has almost 25m followers combined on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Malik, 36, played 35 Tests for Pakistan between 2001 and 2015.

The pair married in April 2010 and are one of South Asia's highest-profile couples.