Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal stays world number one with final win over Kei Nishikori

Rafael Nadal claimed his 76th career singles title

Rafael Nadal beat Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters to retain his status as world number one.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won 6-3 6-2 in 94 minutes to claim a record-extending 11th triumph at the clay-court event.

Nadal has won 36 straight sets on his favoured surface after proving too strong for world number 36 Nishikori.

He had to win the Masters 1000 tournament to prevent Roger Federer overtaking him in the rankings.

Nadal was pushed by Nishikori at the start of the first set and fell a break down, but the 16-time grand slam champion hit back to take the opener in 56 minutes.

And despite this week representing only his second tournament of the season having sustained a hip injury at the Australian Open, Nadal won five straight games in the second set en route to claiming his record 31st Masters title.

Former world number four Nishikori only returned from a four-month absence with a right wrist injury in January.