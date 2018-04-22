Fed Cup: Czech Republic set up final against USA

Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova won her 30th Fed Cup rubber for the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will face defending champions USA in the Fed Cup final.

Petra Kvitova beat Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2 in Stuttgart as the Czechs defeated Germany 4-1.

Madison Keys beat Pauline Parmentier 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to give the USA an unassailable 3-1 lead against France in Aix-en-Provence. France won the dead-rubber as the tie finished 3-2.

The Czech Republic will host the 10-11 November final having won five of the past seven Fed Cup titles.

Leading 2-0 from the opening day of singles, the Czech Republic saw their progress checked as Julia Goerges gave hosts Germany a brief life-line with a 6-4 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova.

But after two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova needed just 58 minutes to beat Kerber, the Czech Republic sealed their 4-1 win as Germany were forced to retire from the doubles rubber.

"I am very relieved. I was getting nervous before this game," said Kvitova. "We had a great position from yesterday, I think Julia played a really good match.

"I knew we still needed one point from our last two games and I just did my best."

The USA were level at 1-1 with France after the opening singles rubbers, but sealed victory as Keys followed up Sloane Stephens' earlier 6-2 6-0 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

