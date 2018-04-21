Andy Murray may make comeback in Scotland at Glasgow ATP Challenger event

Andy Murray is nearing a return to competitive action

A final decision on whether Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury in his native Scotland is expected by Wednesday.

A new ATP Challenger tournament is being played at Glasgow's Scotstoun Tennis Centre from 28 April-6 May.

The 30-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion is keen to play if he continues to recover well from the hip surgery he had in January.

He is due to play June's Libema Open prior to this year's Wimbledon.

Murray, who last played competitively at Wimbledon last year, has also added July's Citi Open in Washington to his normal schedule as part of his build-up to the US Open, the tournament he won in 2012 to seal his first Grand Slam.

As well as the Glasgow event, the Lawn Tennis Association have organised a Challenger tournament at Loughborough University's Tennis Centre from 19-27 May, where Murray may also feature.