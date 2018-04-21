BBC Sport - Fed Cup: Johanna Konta's shot of the day as she beats Japan's Kurumi Nara

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis

Watch Johanna Konta's "magnificent" shot from her 6-4 6-2 win over Japan's Kurumi Nara during GB's Fed Cup promotion play-off in Japan.

Coverage: Live TV streaming on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, BBC Radio 5 live updates, plus live text commentary on 22 April

READ MORE: GB's Konta levels Fed Cup tie in Japan

Available to UK users only.

