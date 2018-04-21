Fed Cup: Czech Republic lead Germany 2-0 in World Group semi-final

Petra Kvitova
World number 10 Petra Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova put 10-times champions the Czech Republic in control of their Fed Cup World Group semi-final against Germany.

Kvitova beat Julia Goerges 6-3 6-2 and Pliskova defeated Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 victory in the opening singles.

That gave the Czechs a 2-0 lead before Sunday's reserve singles and potential doubles decider in the best-of-five tie in Stuttgart.

In southern France, defending champions USA are level at 1-1 with the hosts.

American Sloane Stephens beat Pauline Parmentier 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, but Kristina Mladenovic levelled the tie with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 win over Coco Vandeweghe.

The Czech Republic have won five out of the last seven Fed Cup titles.

