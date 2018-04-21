Fed Cup: Japan's Naomi Osaka beats GB's Heather Watson in opener

Naomi Osaka won her first WTA Tour title at Indian Wells last month

Great Britain's bid to reach the Fed Cup World Group for the first time in 25 years started with defeat as Heather Watson lost to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, ranked 22nd in the world and one of the form players on the WTA Tour this year, won 6-2 6-3.

British number one Johanna Konta will aim to level the tie against Kurumi Nara in Saturday's second singles.

The best-of-five tie concludes with a doubles rubber and the reverse singles from 04:00 BST on Sunday.

If Britain win in Miki, near Kobe, they will be promoted to World Group II - the first time they would have a place among the top 16 teams in the competition since 1993.

However, it was always going to be a tough start for Watson, whose ranking has dropped to 77 in the world after struggling for form.

The 25-year-old missed a chance to break the powerful Osaka's serve early in the first set, her Japanese opponent then taking advantage to go 3-1 up and then breaking again to take the set.

Watson had two break points in the first game of the second set, but 20-year-old Osaka produced two aces to see them off and go on to earn a vital hold.

Osaka broke again to take a 3-1 lead and, after fending off two break points for Watson in what proved to be the final game, served out by taking her third match point.