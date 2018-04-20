Fed Cup: Great Britain's Heather Watson to play Japan's Naomi Osaka in opener

Heather Watson and Johanna Konta
Heather Watson and Johanna Konta will lead the Great Britain team
Japan v Great Britain - Fed Cup World Group II play-off
Venue: Bourbon Beans Dome, Miki, Japan Dates: 21-22 April
Coverage: Live TV streaming on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, BBC Radio 5 live updates, plus live text commentary on 22 April

Heather Watson will play world number 22 Naomi Osaka in the opening match of Great Britain's Fed Cup World Group II play-off tie with Japan.

Watson plays the Japanese number one, who is 55 places higher in the world rankings, at 05:00 BST on Saturday.

British number one Johanna Konta faces world number 100 Kurumi Nara in Saturday's second singles.

GB will be promoted to the World Group for the first time since 1993 if they beat their hosts this weekend.

Osaka won the Indian Wells title last month and is the highest-ranked player on either team, one place above Konta.

Konta and Watson are joined in the GB team by doubles specialist Anna Smith and debutante Gabi Taylor.

The doubles rubber and the reverse singles rubbers take place from 04:00 BST on Sunday.

