Laver Cup 2017 schedule and results
Prague, Czech Republic
Team Europe 15-9 Team World
Results
Sunday 24 September
Jack Sock & John Isner (World) bt Tomas Berdych & Marin Cilic (Europe) 7-6 7-6
Alexander Zverev (Europe) bt Sam Querrey (World) 6-4 6-4
John Isner (World) bt Rafael Nadal (Europe) 7-5 7-6
Roger Federer (Europe) bt Nick Kyrgios (World) 4-6 7-6 1-0 (11-9)
Saturday 23 September
Roger Federer (Europe) bt Sam Querrey (World) 6-2 6-4
Rafael Nadal (Europe) bt Jack Sock (World) 6-3 3-6 1-0 (11-9)
Nick Kyrgios (World) bt Tomas Berdych (Europe) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 1-0 (10-6)
Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal (Europe) bt Sam Querrey & Jack Sock (World) 6-4 1-6 1-0 (10-5)
Friday, 22 September
Marin Cilic (Europe) beat Frances Tiafoe (World) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-0)
Dominic Thiem (Europe) beat John Isner (World) 6-7 (17-15) 7-6 (7-2) 1-0 (10-7)
Alexander Zverev (Europe) beat Denis Shapovalov (World) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5)
Nick Kyrgios & Jack Sock (World) beat Tomas Berdych & Rafael Nadal (Europe) 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 1-0 (10-7)