BBC Sport - Roger Federer recalls when Wimbledon net seemed 'way too high'

Federer recalls when Wimbledon net seemed 'way too high'

  Tennis

Roger Federer his early memories of SW19 including his thoughts on the height of the nets.

Watch Wimbledon Greats on the following days on BBC World News.

Friday 6 July: 2330 GMT

Saturday 7 July: 0430 GMT, 1130 GMT, 2330 GMT

Sunday 8 July: 1730 GMT

