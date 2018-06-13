Follow Queen's, Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC
-
- From the section Tennis
Follow live BBC TV and online coverage of three grass-court tournaments - Queen's, Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying.
Queen's is set to have the strongest line-up in its 128-year history with 16 of the world's top 30 taking part.
Novak Djokovic, runner-up in 2008, has taken a late wildcard into the event, but Rafael Nadal has pulled out.
Britain's five-time winner Andy Murray, who is currently injured, is also due to play in the event from 18-24 June.
Eastbourne also has an impressive array of talent on show.
Five of the world's top 10 women will battle it out, including world number one Simona Halep and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.
British number one Kyle Edmund, is also in action in the tournament at Devonshire Park which runs from 24-30 June.
Finally, there's Wimbledon qualifying, as the next Andy Murray and Johanna Konta compete to appear at SW19.
This takes place at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton from 25-28 June.
Full schedule
All times BST. Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Monday, 18 June
Queen's
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Tuesday, 19 June
Queen's
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
12:00-13:00 & 17:45-19:45 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Wednesday, 20 June
Queen's
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Thursday, 21 June
Queen's
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
12:00-13:00 & 17:45-19:45 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Friday, 22 June
Queen's
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Saturday, 23 June
Queen's
13:00-17:00 - BBC Two
16:45-19:00 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Sunday, 24 June
Queen's
14:30-17:30 - BBC Two
16:45-19:00 - BBC Red Button
12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online
Monday, 25 June
Eastbourne
14:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online
Tuesday, 26 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online
Wednesday, 27 June
Eastbourne
13:00-14:50 & 17:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online
Thursday, 28 June
Eastbourne
13:00-14:50 & 17:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online
Friday, 29 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
11:00-13:00 - BBC Red Button
11:00-17:15 - Connected TV & Online
Saturday, 30 June
Eastbourne
12:15-15:00 - BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.