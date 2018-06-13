Follow Queen's, Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Lopez overcomes Cilic for Queen's title

Follow live BBC TV and online coverage of three grass-court tournaments - Queen's, Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying.

Queen's is set to have the strongest line-up in its 128-year history with 16 of the world's top 30 taking part.

Novak Djokovic, runner-up in 2008, has taken a late wildcard into the event, but Rafael Nadal has pulled out.

Britain's five-time winner Andy Murray, who is currently injured, is also due to play in the event from 18-24 June.

Eastbourne also has an impressive array of talent on show.

Five of the world's top 10 women will battle it out, including world number one Simona Halep and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

British number one Kyle Edmund, is also in action in the tournament at Devonshire Park which runs from 24-30 June.

Finally, there's Wimbledon qualifying, as the next Andy Murray and Johanna Konta compete to appear at SW19.

This takes place at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton from 25-28 June.

Full schedule

All times BST. Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday, 18 June

Queen's

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Tuesday, 19 June

Queen's

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

12:00-13:00 & 17:45-19:45 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Wednesday, 20 June

Queen's

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Thursday, 21 June

Queen's

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

12:00-13:00 & 17:45-19:45 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Friday, 22 June

Queen's

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Saturday, 23 June

Queen's

13:00-17:00 - BBC Two

16:45-19:00 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Sunday, 24 June

Queen's

14:30-17:30 - BBC Two

16:45-19:00 - BBC Red Button

12:00-19:45 - Connected TV & Online

Karolina Pliskova was last year's women's champion at Eastbourne

Monday, 25 June

Eastbourne

14:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online

Tuesday, 26 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online

Wednesday, 27 June

Eastbourne

13:00-14:50 & 17:00-19:00 - BBC Two

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online

The prize of playing at the All England Club awaits the winners in the Wimbledon qualifiers

Thursday, 28 June

Eastbourne

13:00-14:50 & 17:00-19:00 - BBC Two

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button & Online

Friday, 29 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

11:00-13:00 - BBC Red Button

11:00-17:15 - Connected TV & Online

Saturday, 30 June

Eastbourne

12:15-15:00 - BBC Two

