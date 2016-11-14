BBC Sport - ATP World Tour Finals 2016: Five best shots as Kei Nishikori beats Stan Wawrinka

Five great shots as Nishikori eases past Wawrinka

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots from Kei Nishikori's 6-2 6-3 victory over a disappointing Stan Wawrinka in the ATP World Tour Finals at London's O2 Arena.

Find out how to follow live coverage of the ATP World Tour Finals across BBC Sport.

WATCH MORE: Five great shots as Djokovic beats Thiem

