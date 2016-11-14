BBC Sport - ATP World Tour Finals 2016: Five best shots as Kei Nishikori beats Stan Wawrinka
Five great shots as Nishikori eases past Wawrinka
Watch five of the best shots from Kei Nishikori's 6-2 6-3 victory over a disappointing Stan Wawrinka in the ATP World Tour Finals at London's O2 Arena.
