Lucas Pouille wins Moselle Open to claim first ATP title

  • From the section Tennis
Lucas Pouille
Lucas Pouille beat Rafael Nadal in five sets to reach the last eight of this year's US Open

Frenchman Lucas Pouille claimed his first ATP title with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem in the Moselle Open final.

The world number 18, seeded third, battled from 4-0 down in the tie-break to take the first set.

The 22-year-old then twice broke the world number 10 in the second set before sealing victory with an ace.

Pouille has risen from a ranking of 78 this year, and reached the Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals.

"I'm really happy to win my first title here. I played well from the beginning,'' said the new champion. "Now I can rest and get ready for the China Open next week in Beijing."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired