Lucas Pouille wins Moselle Open to claim first ATP title

Frenchman Lucas Pouille claimed his first ATP title with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem in the Moselle Open final.

The world number 18, seeded third, battled from 4-0 down in the tie-break to take the first set.

The 22-year-old then twice broke the world number 10 in the second set before sealing victory with an ace.

Pouille has risen from a ranking of 78 this year, and reached the Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals.

"I'm really happy to win my first title here. I played well from the beginning,'' said the new champion. "Now I can rest and get ready for the China Open next week in Beijing."