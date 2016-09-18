Tennis Scotland hopes to build 10 new courts around country

Andy Murray (left) and brother Jamie have won six Grand Slam titles between them

The chairman of Tennis Scotland hopes to build 10 new indoor tennis facilities in order to leave a lasting legacy from the success of brothers Andy and Jamie Murray.

Blane Dodds intends to submit plans to various funding partners for two new indoor facilities to be created in each of the next five years.

"We need more facilities," Dodds told BBC Scotland.

"We need more outdoor courts but we need to prioritise indoor courts."

Dodds is adamant that, unless new facilities are built, the sport will fail to capitalise on the rise of tennis memberships across Scotland, and a rise in people playing the game on the back of the Murray brothers' profile.

The Murrays have won six Grand Slam titles between them - Andy's in singles, Jamie's in doubles - as well as Olympic medals and a Davis Cup.

One of the proposed new developments is their mother Judy Murray's Bridge of Allan tennis and golf facility at Park of Keir, which is currently being examined by the Scottish Government, after it was denied local planning permission.

Dodds wants funding for nine other new tennis facilities around the country, including the north of Scotland, which he feels is particularly poorly served when it comes to places to play.

"They [Andy and Jamie Murray] have given us a great opportunity," Dodds added.

"There has been growth in the game over the last few years and that is testament to what the Murrays have done. The memberships in all our clubs have increased from 30,000 to about 56,000, but it's not enough, we need to do more."